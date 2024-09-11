Advertisement
Suspected stabbing in South Auckland suburb of Ōtāhuhu

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Police gave this update last Friday on an earlier incident of violence, a fatal shooting in the central Auckland suburb of Grey Lynn. Video / Michael Craig

A man has been seriously injured in a stabbing in the South Auckland suburb of Ōtāhuhu early this morning.

Police are investigating the stabbing after a man went to a Great South Rd petrol station about 1.20am with a suspected stab wound, they said.

“He was taken to Middlemore Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. At this early point in inquiries, it is believed the man had been involved in an altercation just after 12.30am in the nearby area.

“The incident occurred near the intersection of Alexander St and Tamaki Avenue.”

The incident follows a spate of stabbings and shootings in Auckland over the last few weeks.

On Friday, one of Auckland’s top police officers revealed there had been four homicides in the city in the past fortnight.

At a press conference about a shooting in Grey Lynn the night before, Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin hosted urged the public to remain calm.

“This is the fourth homicide in 13 days [in Auckland City District]; none of these incidents appear to be linked and they are all separate. It is a tragedy. The timing is incredibly unfortunate.”

Looking back further, another homicide in Pakuranga Heights on August 24 made for five cases in Auckland within a month. Tuipulotu Vi was shot inside his courier van as he was leaving his home.

Anyone with information about this morning’s Ōtāhuhu incident could contact police online or by calling 105. They should quote the reference number 240911/6032.

Information could also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Save

