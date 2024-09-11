Police gave this update last Friday on an earlier incident of violence, a fatal shooting in the central Auckland suburb of Grey Lynn. Video / Michael Craig

A man has been seriously injured in a stabbing in the South Auckland suburb of Ōtāhuhu early this morning.

Police are investigating the stabbing after a man went to a Great South Rd petrol station about 1.20am with a suspected stab wound, they said.

“He was taken to Middlemore Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. At this early point in inquiries, it is believed the man had been involved in an altercation just after 12.30am in the nearby area.

“The incident occurred near the intersection of Alexander St and Tamaki Avenue.”

The incident follows a spate of stabbings and shootings in Auckland over the last few weeks.