Supercars announces dates for 2025 New Zealand rounds in Taupō

“This is the power of major events, and we can’t wait to see an even bigger and better ITM Taupō Super400 return to New Zealand.”
This year’s ITM Taupō Super400 marked a triumphant return to racing in New Zealand after the country’s spiritual home of motorsport, Pukekohe Park, closed for all motorsport activities in 2023.
There was no Supercars event in New Zealand last year, but Supercars announced in August 2023 that Taupō International Motorsport Park would hold a round each year from this year until at least 2026.
Taupō International Motorsport Park is the third New Zealand venue to host Supercars, after Pukekohe and the Hamilton street circuit.
A highlight of the inaugural Taupo Super400 was the Track to Town event which saw all 24 Repco Supercars Championship Supercars drive from Taupō International Motorsport Park to the town’s lakefront reserve, Tapuaeharuru, to meet fans.
