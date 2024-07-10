Supercars announces dates for 2025 New Zealand rounds in Taupō

Taupō International Motorsport Park owner Tony Quinn said the Supercars team had done a “brilliant job” this year and he was already “well into planning” for next year’s event to “raise the bar even higher”.

Action from the 2024 ITM Taupo Super400. Photo / Mark Horsburgh

“[Supercars] can count on our team in New Zealand playing their part and we can’t wait to welcome new and old fans ... for another unforgettable weekend.”

Taupō District Mayor David Trewavas was very much looking forward to next year’s event.

“Following on from the success of this year’s sellout event, we are raring to go to welcome the Supercars team back.

“We look forward to once again welcoming visitors and racing enthusiasts from all over, as we showcase the vibrant Taupō District and the hospitality we are known for,” Trewavas said.

Economic Development Minister Melissa Lee said this year’s ITM Taupō Super400 provided an economic boost to Taupō and the surrounding regions.

“This is the power of major events, and we can’t wait to see an even bigger and better ITM Taupō Super400 return to New Zealand.”

Supercars have descended on Taupo. Photo / Supercars

This year’s ITM Taupō Super400 marked a triumphant return to racing in New Zealand after the country’s spiritual home of motorsport, Pukekohe Park, closed for all motorsport activities in 2023.

There was no Supercars event in New Zealand last year, but Supercars announced in August 2023 that Taupō International Motorsport Park would hold a round each year from this year until at least 2026.

Taupō International Motorsport Park is the third New Zealand venue to host Supercars, after Pukekohe and the Hamilton street circuit.

A highlight of the inaugural Taupo Super400 was the Track to Town event which saw all 24 Repco Supercars Championship Supercars drive from Taupō International Motorsport Park to the town’s lakefront reserve, Tapuaeharuru, to meet fans.

Given the overwhelming response to the inaugural event, fans are encouraged to join the ticketing waiting list on the Supercars website.