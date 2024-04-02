Taupō International Motorsport Park.

The countdown to Supercars’ return to New Zealand is on with less than three weeks to go.

Tickets for the main racing action on Saturday and Sunday are now sold out, but those keen on witnessing Supercars on the Taupō track for the first time can still get tickets for Friday.

The inaugural ITM Taupō Super400 is taking place from April 19-21 and will be Supercars’ inaugural visit to Taupō and the championship’s first in New Zealand since 2022.

Supercars chief operating officer Tim Watsford said the uptake of the event had been “incredible”.

“The response to this event has been overwhelming, and we are beyond excited to head across the ditch in a few short weeks for what will be a very special inaugural ITM Taupō Super400.”

The event is the third of the 2024 Repco Supercars Championship, with Toowoomba’s Will Brown leading the championship by 17 points over Triple Eight teammate Broc Feeney.

Reigning Repco Bathurst 1000 winner Richie Stanaway is the lead Kiwi in the championship, the Tauranga native sitting in sixth ahead of 21-year old teammate and fellow countryman Matt Payne in seventh.

They will be joined on the grid by fellow New Zealanders Jaxon Evans, Andre Heimgartner and Ryan Wood, giving local fans no less than five home-grown heroes to support.

Alongside the Repco Supercars Championship, the Porsche Carrera Cup series will also be part of the programme, while locally based series Central Muscle Cars, the Toyota 86 Series NZ, and Formula Ford NZ will also compete.

Ryan Wood, Jaxon Evans, Andre Heimgartner, Richie Stanaway and Matt Payne at Taupo International Motorsport Park. Photo / Mark Horsburgh

While Supercars will only race on Saturday and Sunday, they will take to the track on Friday for practise.

“We will also hold a full-field signing session [on Friday] so fans can meet their favourite drivers, and all of our support categories will also be on track in an action-packed and historic day,” Watsford said.

Tickets for Friday can be purchased via Supercars.com and Ticketek.

Live coverage of Supercars’ first event in Taupō can be found on Sky Sport in New Zealand and Foxtel in Australia. Live streaming is available on Kayo, with highlights in Australia available on the Seven Network and 7plus.

