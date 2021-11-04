Tony Quinn successful in Taupō Motorsport Park purchase

The Taupō Motorsport Park has been sold. Photo / File

With Hampton Downs and Highlands Motorsport Park already under his belt, it only makes sense that Tony Quinn has been given the green light to purchase Taupō Motorsport Park.

News of the purchase was revealed on Thursday following a meeting of the Taupō Motorsport Park shareholders.

According to the official release, the company's assets, business and freehold land was sold to Tony Quinn-controlled interests for $9.8 million. The release noted that shareholders voted "overwhelmingly" in favour of the purchase.

"Third time lucky," Quinn said.

"We've got a few I's to dot and T's to cross before settlement in about a month but it's a significant day. We've got plenty of plans to get on with – that being said, I've never been one to talk too much about what I'm going to do, I'd rather get on and do it and then hopefully have everyone else talk about it.

"The New Zealand team will have a busy summer, learning the park and getting to know the customers and the various arms of the business. I've no doubt they are up for the challenge, and I look forward to being able to get to New Zealand and visit the three parks – one day soon I hope," he said from his Queensland base.

"Many thanks to Tony Walker and the board for the work they have done to date, we know it's not an easy task running race tracks. That being said, we look forward to receiving the keys and getting on with things."

The Taupō purchase comes not long after Quinn was successful in buying Queensland Raceway in Australia.

"We are looking forward to adding a third track to our stable in New Zealand," Taupō Motorsport Park CEO Josie Spillane said.

"Tony has been very clear on his vision to have motorsport as part of his legacy in New Zealand, and it's hard to believe in just eight short years since he arrived on the scene in New Zealand, he has achieved so much.

"Our priority as the team on the ground will be to get on with the job at hand and continue on the great foundation in place at Taupō Motorsport Park.

"It will be a bit like a third child, we've learned plenty of things with the first two 'kids' and it's highly likely - like all third children - Taupō will be slightly spoilt, able to get away with a bit more than the two older kids, and I have no doubt it will surprise us all from time to time.

"We are really looking forward to getting to know the community of Taupō and have already been made to feel very welcome."