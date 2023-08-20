Taupō International Motorsport Park will host a championship round starting next year.

Supercars has a new home in New Zealand, with Taupō to host a round over the next three years.

Taupō International Motorsport Park will stage a round starting in 2024 after a New Zealand leg was missing from the schedule this season.

Pukekohe Park Raceway had previously been the New Zealand home of Supercars, but the venue closed to motorsport activity after a change in ownership in 2021.

The Taupō event will have support from the Government and Taupō District Council.

“A key priority for Supercars has been the championship’s return to New Zealand and its passionate fan base,” said Supercars CEO Shane Howard.

“This support is a great step forward in ensuring we can begin a new chapter of racing at the world-class circuit in Taupō. With the support and the availability of Taupō International Motorsport Park, Supercars is now focused on identifying a suitable date for the event in 2024.

“The championship looks forward to collaborating closely with all stakeholders, series partners and fans, to ensure the successful return of the Supercars Championship to New Zealand.”

“We can’t wait to get over to New Zealand to celebrate with our dedicated fans this major announcement for the championship.”



