In a notice posted on the Cardinal West Facebook page this week, project co-ordinator Hugh Crawford said the developer entered into an agreement in 2018 where Watercare committed to endeavouring to have permanent wastewater infrastructure in place by March 31, 2020.
Watercare has said it is negotiating with landowners to build a pipe through their properties, and is hopeful Cardinal West will have permanent wastewater infrastructure by late 2025.
Crawford said the developer, Myland Partners, has tried to engage with Watercare over the permanent wastewater connection to the Cardinal West community and has only reluctantly resorted to legal proceedings.
Watercare plans to stop trucking sewage from new housing developments, but not before three more developments at Warkworth and two beach settlements on the Manukau Harbour begin the practice.
It will start at Warkworth Ridge for 646 homes from October this year, followed by Kahawai Point for 800 coastal homes from August 2025, and the 50ha Clarks Beach Waterfront Estate from May 2026.
