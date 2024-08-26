The company was incorporated in 2021 and its registered offices are in Maki St, Westgate.
John Garelja featured in the Herald in 2010 as a strawberry farmer with Massey land. The business, Garelja Bros, was established by his parents moving there in 1962.
Tao Shi said he expects brisk trade at the new Foodie supermarket.
“Through the opening initial eight weeks, we’re expecting around 2500 customer visits per day,” he said.
The store employs 30 staff.
Tao Shi said he had been running a wholesale fresh produce business for the past 12 years. Taiquan Wu had been running an international produce trading business lately.
Tao Shi immigrated to New Zealand from China 20 years ago and Taiquan Wu 21 years ago.
They plan to open more Foodie supermarkets throughout Auckland on the North Shore and east Auckland.
“The thing that makes us unique is that this is a really big store and we’re one of a kind. This is a one-stop shop with six in-store vendors which will be the first in New Zealand for an Asian supermarket.
“We have a seafood store which is Oceanz Seafood which is the largest and most well-known brand in the country. They’ve been approached by many in the supermarket industry but this is the first time they’ve agreed to set up in another operator’s store,” he said.
A butchery and Asian bakery selling goods from from birthday cakes to artisan goods, fresh breads and pastries is also in that lineup of six, he said.
A roast duck vendor, a Korean lunch bar and a Chinese deli takeaway shop is also in that group.
Westgate is owned by NZRPG, itself owned by Mark Gunton who founded the big-box retail hub on Auckland’s north-west outskirts.
In 2017, the Heraldreported that Gunton is the Crown pastoral leaseholder of northern Southland’s historic 13,777-hectare Argyle Station at Waikaia where he runs 50,000 stock units, including 12,500 ewes, 1250 cows and 3500 red deer hinds.
Deer are farmed for venison and velvet, the farm has an Angus stud operation and Gunton breeds “Romdales” – Perendale-Romney cross sheep – with a manager and up to five staff.
NZ Retail Property Group also owns the North Shore’s Milford Shopping Centre where it opened the $150m Omana North but plans many more.
From massive data centres to New Zealand’s first Costco, the hub owned by Southland farmer Mark Gunton via his New Zealand Retail Property Group (NZRPG) continues to be a magnet, despite traffic woes which make it somewhat of a Bermuda Triangle of Auckland.
The latest to sign up for new space is Nike. It has shut its store at Onehunga’s Dress Smart and reported last year to be ending online retailing in New Zealand.
Barbour said in March that Nike had leased a 1130sq m store in the original Westgate, more towards Henderson, compared with the newer part of Westgate which is home to Costco – although NZRPG hates people saying the “new” and “old” Westgate.
The zone where Nike opened has become a hub for sports and lifestyle brands including Puma, Adidas, Under Armour, Converse, Asics, Timberland, New Balance, Sketchers and Platypus.
“Having another global leading brand join us alongside what is already a great lineup of outlet stores is awesome,” Barbour said earlier this year of Nike.
Today, Barbour said Foodie’s arrival was another significant step for Westgate.