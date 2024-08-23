Hundreds of new homes in Auckland are having sewage trucked away because there is no permanent wastewater connection.
Residents are complaining about the smell, which is expected to get worse heading into summer.
Watercare says the interim solution is to support growth and a permanent connection for homes should be in place by late next year.
Sewage from 300 new homes in West Auckland is going into holding tanks and being trucked to a wastewater pump station because there is no permanent wastewater infrastructure.
Cardinal West is a 470-homedevelopment on a former dairy farm at Red Hills on the urban-rural fringe in West Auckland where 341 homes, 40 of them empty, have been built without permanent wastewater solutions.
Instead, the new homes, selling for $850,000 to $900,000, are connected to temporary tanks at four boarded-up “tank farms” where tankers collect the wastewater and truck it to the Massey North wastewater pump station.
“We will have to see what the summer brings. Summer is potentially going to be really bad with the heat and the stench,” he said.
A few doors down from Seb’s house, a new homeowner said: “It’s not a good smell, it’s not nice”, saying he wanted to know when his home would get a permanent connection.
Another resident complained about the noise and vibration from trucks at night.
Andrew Allsopp-Smith, spokesman for the Cardinal West developer Myland Partners, referred questions about the wastewater issue to Watercare.
Watercare head of major developments Mark Iszard said 341 homes were connected to the temporary wastewater solution. Forty of the homes were empty. Tankers were operating between 7am and 6pm, seven days a week, and outside these hours during heavy rainfall. Watercare was operating the tank farms but the developer was covering the costs, Iszard said.
He said the interim measure was based on consent agreements with the developer to support growth in the area until permanent infrastructure is built, and planned to be in place by late next year.
“We are focused on getting approval to lay the connecting pipeline across private land so work can get underway,” he said.
Henderson-Massey Local Board chairman Chris Carter said Watercare alerted the board about nine months ago about the sewage being held in temporary tanks and trucked away.