Sewage trucked away from hundreds of new homes in West Auckland with no permanent wastewater connection

Bernard Orsman
By
Auckland Reporter·NZ Herald·
Waste water from 300 homes in Auckland the Red Hills development gets trucked off-site to a pumping station. Video / Jason Oxenham
  • Hundreds of new homes in Auckland are having sewage trucked away because there is no permanent wastewater connection.
  • Residents are complaining about the smell, which is expected to get worse heading into summer.
  • Watercare says the interim solution is to support growth and a permanent connection for homes should be in place by late next year.

Sewage from 300 new homes in West Auckland is going into holding tanks and being trucked to a wastewater pump station because there is no permanent wastewater infrastructure.

Cardinal West is a 470-home

