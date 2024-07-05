The decision by Watercare is a big win for hundreds of local residents, who formed Stop Polluting the Manukau Harbour Society, and framed the battle as a choice between “shit or potato” on prime horticultural soils.

Society president Mark Gasson says the treatment plant is needed but in the wrong location. Photo / Jason Oxenham.

Society chairman Mark Gasson said Watercare made the right decision to withdraw the NOR for Glenbrook Beach Rd.

Watercare chief strategy and planning officer Priyan Perera said withdrawing the NOR means it will not be pursued at this time, and Watercare will take the opportunity to reassess its options to support population growth in Waiuku, Glenbrook Beach, Clarks Beach and Kingseat.

He said while Watercare reassesses options for the long term, in the short to medium term it will upgrade the Clarks Beach wastewater treatment plant and construct an outfall pipeline to carry treated wastewater from the plant to about 100 metres off the coast in the Waiuku Channel.

Gasson said it was troubling Watercare decided to expand the existing wastewater treatment plant at Clarks Beach rather than retiring it.

Watercare was at pains to point out how many options they considered before choosing Glenbrook Beach Rd. The site at the Clarks Beach golf course was not one of those options, he said.

The existing wastewater treatment plant at Waiuku.

He said the society and other groups from around the Manukau Harbour met with Watercare yesterday.

“The meeting was cordial and constructive. We acknowledged the difficult situation that Watercare is in and urged that they adopt a collaborative approach with the communities around the harbour rather than the adversarial approach that we have experienced to date.”

Perera said Watercare will continue to work closely with the community to find a sustainable, affordable, and appropriate solution that enables the area to grow.

“Protecting and enhancing the Manukau Harbour by improving the quality of the wastewater discharged in an affordable manner remains a top priority for us.”