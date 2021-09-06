Steve Braunias: The strange, sad tale of Billy Apple's Golden Apple

Billy Apple in March 2015. Photo / Brett Phibbs

And then there was the time he made an apple out of solid gold. To be precise, 103.559 ounces of 22-carat gold, melted and poured into the mould of an apple bought from a fruit shop for 25 cents.

Billy Apple, who has died aged 85, was a conceptual artist and as such an ideas man - getting others to do the work was a great idea in itself, but the concept of a golden apple was all his own work, his own inspired thinking.

The story of Apple's apple and its surprise ending serves as a poignant tribute to the manufacturer of some of New Zealand's strangest works of art.

It began at a dinner party in Takapuna, Auckland in 1983. Apple, who owned a Porsche, was friendly with car dealer Jonathan Gooderham. One of Gooderham's neighbours – he lived just a few houses away in a beachfront mansion – shared their interest in motorsports. They all got to talking over dinner at Gooderham's home. The third man was none other than Ray Smith, a name synonymous with greed and financial ruin as experienced in Auckland in the 1980s; Smith was chairman of Goldcorp, which collapsed a year after the Black Monday crash of '87. Angry creditors, bankruptcy, jail time for Smith … but one thing survived, a rather beautiful souvenir of that decade of excess – the Golden Apple.

The artist got others to make the mould and melt the gold. It was unveiled at the Auckland Coin and Bullion Exchange, and sold to a private owner for $85,000. At the time, it was the most expensive artwork made by a living New Zealand artist.

Asked what it looks like, Christina Barton said, "I see an extraordinary symbol of the '80s." Barton is the author of a book on Apple's life and work. "It sort of captured everything that was going on at the time, people's avarice and desire for material wealth, but somehow Billy turned it, as he so often did, into something that when you actually saw it, the work was extremely – I don't know, there was something about it that was quite humble, and delicate. It was small. It was tiny. It could fit in your hand."

Billy Apple's The Golden Apple on show at Artspace in 2004. Photo / NZME

It was a precious metal, and great care and decorum went into the only two occasions the Golden Apple was displayed in art galleries. A security guard stood beside it every day in 2004, at Artspace, and in 2015, at Auckland Art Gallery, Armourguard was hired to bring it in each morning and take it away each night. The owner kept it in a bank vault.

Barton would not divulge the owner's name. But her book on Apple includes a footnote on the Golden Apple, and acknowledges Kent Baigent. He did not return phone calls or emails. He is a former racing car driver – he won the National Touring Car Championship in 1985, which fixes him at the same time as motor racing enthusiasts Billy Apple and Ray Smith. Motorsport magazine puts his age at 73, making him 37 in 1983, and a Companies NZ search associates him with 42 companies.

Asked whether the Golden Apple was still in private ownership, Barton said, "This is quite weird in terms of you asking about this right now, because we only recently discovered that the owner has actually melted it and sold it for the gold.

"It's gone. It just doesn't exist anymore. Billy has an exhibition on at the moment in Napier which is concerned with the apple cultivar that he developed, the Billy Apple, which was another of his amazing projects, to make a new apple that carries his name, and there's a show about it on at the moment and we were going to borrow the Golden Apple for that exhibition – and that's when we learned the owner had got rid of it.

"Billy was deeply shocked. They destroyed one of the most important artworks of the 1980s, to my mind. But the person who owned it was no lover of art, and was always rather resentful of people asking for it to be lent for exhibition. And so, a tragic end."

Asked whether she thought the Golden Apple would have fetched more money sold as an artwork than as 103.559 ounces of gold, she said, "Well, this is the thing. Billy had always required you to actually believe in art, and in art's value, so the fact this guy didn't understand it was worth more as a Billy Apple than a lump of gold is one of the rare occasions when someone just didn't buy into Billy's world view."

Asked the same question again, she said, "Oh yes. I should think so."