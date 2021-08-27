Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand

Steve Braunias: The Secret Diary of ... Level 4

3 minutes to read
New Zealand will stay in lockdown until 11.59pm on Tuesday - and Auckland will likely remain at level 4 for a fortnight after that, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says.

Steve Braunias
By:

Senior Writer, NZ Herald

OPINION:

Auckland

This is Australia's fault.

Wellington

This is Auckland's fault.

Northland

We don't want anything to do with Auckland.

Coromandel

We don't want anything to do with Auckland.

The South Island

We don't want

Covid