Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Steve Braunias: In level 4 Covid lockdown again, New Zealand clings to luck

3 minutes to read
People and vehicles queued at the Covid-19 testing station on Taranaki Street in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

People and vehicles queued at the Covid-19 testing station on Taranaki Street in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

NZ Herald

OPINION:

Good luck to everyone as lockdown seems set in concrete, a bad idea whose time has come, the new black. It's a very black kind of black.

Good luck to the jerks who took

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.