Covid-19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Crowne Plaza now empty, next guests arrive in two weeks

Auckland's Crowne Plaza MIQ facility is empty and will not be hosting any more guests for at least two weeks. Photo / Michael Craig

The MIQ facility believed to be the gateway that let the Delta variant of Coronavirus into the community is now empty of guests.

Auckland's Crowne Plaza hotel is being investigated as a possible source of transmission after a New South Wales returnee was staying there prior to testing positive for Covid-19 and being transferred to Jet Park.

Managed Isolation and Quarantine joint head brigadier Rose King said the Crowne Plaza was currently empty because the most recent cohort had left after completing the mandatory two weeks.

The next cohort is not due until September 9.

The almost two-week gap was already planned and not related to the current outbreak, she said.

As of yesterday, health officials were looking at whether any of the six people who used the atrium thoroughfare inside the Crowne Plaza building at the time the case was in the nearby hotel lobby could have carried it into the community.

The ministry said there was still the possibility of air flow between MIQ and the thoroughfare even though they were divided off.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told RNZ this morning said they were still working through "some theories" regarding whether or not a Covid outbreak happened at a walkway at the Crowne Plaza.

She said because of this they were not continuing to place people at the Crowne Plaza at this stage.