Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Steve Braunias: The secret diary of Chris Hipkins

4 minutes to read
Chris Hipkins: Orange setting. Brighter future! And new rules about masks. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Chris Hipkins: Orange setting. Brighter future! And new rules about masks. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Steve Braunias
By
Steve Braunias

Senior Writer

Opinion

MONDAY

I'd just sat down at my desk with a nice hot cup of tea and three Shrewsbury biscuits balanced on the saucer when the chief whip came in and said, "What are you

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.