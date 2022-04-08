Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Steve Braunias: The secret diary of Dr Ashley Bloomfield

4 minutes to read
Dr Ashley Bloomfield steps down: All his greatest TV moments. Video / NZ Herald

Dr Ashley Bloomfield steps down: All his greatest TV moments. Video / NZ Herald

Steve Braunias
By
Steve Braunias

Senior Writer

OPINION:

Dr Ashley Bloomfield

It's been an honour to serve.

David Seymour

I think we've got to be honest. He's not Saint Ashley. I don't think it's going too far to say that he was

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.