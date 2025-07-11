Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Auckland

Woman awarded $500k after deceitful sale of rot-infested, leaky Auckland house

By
Reporter & Deputy Head of News·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

A dwelling in a block of Onehunga apartments is at the centre of a leaky building case involving a first-home buyer who has been awarded more than $500,000 in damages and costs. Photo / Jason Dorday

A dwelling in a block of Onehunga apartments is at the centre of a leaky building case involving a first-home buyer who has been awarded more than $500,000 in damages and costs. Photo / Jason Dorday

A first-home buyer has been awarded more than $500,000 in damages and costs after a judge ruled the previous owner had deceived her into buying a rot-infested, leaky house.

The case is described as one of “misrepresentation by concealment, omission and half-truths”, with the vendors deliberately withholding crucial information about

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Auckland

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Auckland