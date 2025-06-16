Advertisement
New Zealand

Couple trapped in negative equity after being tricked into buying leaky South Auckland home, court told

Justice Hinton found Davinder Rahal (inset) was an unreliable witness who gave “implausible” evidence by claiming he did not know the property was leaky. Photo / Alex Burton

A young couple tricked into purchasing a rot-infested home in a case described by a judge as “quite literally a cover-up” were locked into negative equity by the deception and unable to move on with their lives, a court has heard.

But former JP and Queens Service Medal (QSM)

