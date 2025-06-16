Justice Hinton found Davinder Rahal (inset) was an unreliable witness who gave “implausible” evidence by claiming he did not know the property was leaky. Photo / Alex Burton
A young couple tricked into purchasing a rot-infested home in a case described by a judge as “quite literally a cover-up” were locked into negative equity by the deception and unable to move on with their lives, a court has heard.
But former JP and Queens Service Medal (QSM)recipient Davinder Rahal, who was found jointly liable for deceiving the purchasers and ordered to pay nearly $1 million in damages, says he is not responsible and blames others for the couple’s plight.
Rahal and his wife were the sole directors and shareholders of First Trust Limited (FTL), which purchased a Goodwood Heights, Manukau, property in 2019.
An earlier court judgment by Justice Hinton found Rahal was aware the property suffered from water damage and that he authorised cosmetic repairs to mask the defects before selling it to Ameet Bhargav and his wife Renu in March 2020 without disclosing the weather-tightness problems.
She said Justice Hinton found Rahal was an unreliable witness who gave “implausible” evidence by claiming he did not know the property was leaky.
She said the trial heard evidence Rahal was shown “visible” water damage when he viewed the property, but told an agent “it would not be a problem” because he would fix it like he’d done with other investment homes.
“Mr Rahal signed the sale and purchase agreement,” Wroe said.
“He was well aware of the entirely false condition of the property as it was being presented to the purchasers.
“This was a case of deliberate deception of a young couple buying their first home.”
Learning their home leaked had been a huge blow for the couple. They couldn’t use the downstairs level for boarders as they’d planned, or have visiting family from India stay.
FTL has been liquidated with creditors owed more than $4m, including $179,000 to a finance company for a luxury Rolls-Royce Ghost vehicle with the licence plate “RAHAL”.
The company was a trustee of the Rahal Family Trust. Receivers have now been appointed over the assets of the trust.
Despite the damages order, the couple are yet to receive any money from Rahal.
Wroe told the Herald a finding of personal liability against Rahal was important because if the company was in liquidation it was unclear what, if anything, the couple would recover through the liquidation process.
Lane Nichols is a senior journalist and Auckland desk editor for the New Zealand Herald with more than 20 years’ experience in the industry.
Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.