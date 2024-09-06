Respected Queen's Service Medal recipient Davinder Rahal and his company were found liable for nearly $1m in damages after the deceptive sale of this leaky home in Goodwood Heights, Manukau, in 2020.
A respected businessman and Queen’s Service Medal recipient who was ordered to pay nearly $1 million in damages in a high-profile leaky building case has relinquished his JP warrants and his company is in liquidation.
And despite his company’s financial issues, Davinder Rahal has instructed lawyers to appeal a High Court decision which found he and First Trust Limited (FTL) had engaged in deceptive conduct to sell a rot-infested house to a young couple in what the judge described as “quite literally a cover-up”.
The judge found Rahal was aware the Goodwood Heights, Manukau, property suffered significant weather-tightness issues when he sold it to first-home buyers Ameet Bhargav and his wife Renu in March 2020.
The finding said Rahal authorised cosmetic repairs to mask water damage and deliberately failed to disclose defects to the buyers.
An agent who sold the property to Rahal in 2019 told the court there were “obvious signs of leak and damage” and the agent made it clear to prospective buyers that “the property had weather-tightness issues”.
Giving evidence, Rahal accepted parts of the property “smelt damp and mouldy” when he viewed it, but saidhe thought this was just part of the issues that made it a “do up”.
He denied being told by the agent that the house had weather-tightness issues.
“If I ever heard the word ‘leaky’, I will run away from that house ... I would never have proceeded further.”
The judge disagreed, finding it was “inherently implausible” that the businessman was not aware of weather-tightness issues when he bought the home.
“I am satisfied that Mr Rahal was well aware of, and in fact authorised, the ‘cover up’ works conducted post-purchase,” she wrote.
“His failure to disclose that information constituted misleading and deceptive conduct.”
The Herald can reveal that Rahal has now appealed the decision, arguing he should not be held personally liable and claiming he was only acting on behalf of the company.
The case is scheduled to be heard in the Court of Appeal next year.
The appeal will be another blow for the plaintiffs, who have now waited more than four years for justice and are stuck living in a rotting home with a young child, having spent at least $400,000 on legal fees.
It can also be revealed that Rahal has resigned as a JP ahead of a Ministry of Justice probe into whether he was fit to continue holding JP warrants. The investigation had been on hold pending the outcome of his appeal.
Ministry of Justice chief legal counsel Jeff Orr confirmed Rahal had relinquished his warrant by retiring from the role.
“This means the Ministry has no further need for involvement in the matter, and its investigation into Mr Rahal’s conduct has ceased.”
The Honours Unit is also assessing whether it is suitable for Rahal to hold a Queen’s Service Medal in light of the court findings. That process is also on hold pending the appeal’s determination.
Meanwhile, a Takapuna law firm has successfully applied to have Rahal’s company liquidated over an unpaid legal fees debt, the Herald can reveal.
FTL was placed into liquidation on August 22 by order of the High Court following an application by creditors Simpson and Western.
Baker Tilly Staples Rodway liquidator Jared Booth told the Herald he was in the initial investigative stages and due to issue a first liquidator’s report on September 26. This would provide information on the number of creditors and the company’s financial position.
“The liquidators have been in correspondence with a number of parties in relation to the company, including its director.
“The liquidators have been made aware of the mentioned court judgment and have been in correspondence with the affected creditor.