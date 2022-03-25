Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand|Politics

Steve Braunias: The secret diary of Christopher Luxon

4 minutes to read
National leader Christopher Luxon says the traffic light system should be dropped. Video / Mark Mitchell

Steve Braunias
Senior Writer

OPINION:

MONDAY

I enjoyed a fantastic cup of coffee this morning at one of the many fantastic cafes in the fantastic country of New Zealand, which is the best country on planet Earth – and

