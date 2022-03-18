Voyager 2021 media awards
Politics

Steve Braunias: The secret diary of Simon Bridges

4 minutes to read
National Party MP Simon Bridges is quitting politics and will step down as an MP in the next few weeks. Video / Mark Mitchell

Steve Braunias
By
Steve Braunias

Senior Writer

OPINION:

MONDAY

Rode into Dodge today and noticed things for the first time in my 14 years out here in the Wild West.

The way the paint had chipped on the walls of the saloon.

