Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Steve Braunias: The Secret Diary of ... Putin

4 minutes to read
Russian Airstrike hits Ukraine maternity hospital. Video / Sky News

Russian Airstrike hits Ukraine maternity hospital. Video / Sky News

Steve Braunias
By
Steve Braunias

Senior Writer

OPINION:

MONDAY

Fighting continues. Good.

"Bring my breakfast, and a book to pass the time," I said to someone in a uniform.
I ate porridge, cottage cheese with honey, and quails' eggs, while reading Animal Intelligence,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.