State Highway 5 closed, one trapped after crash between two trucks

State Highway 5 is closed after two trucks crashed between Rotorua and Taupō.

A police media spokeswoman said the crash near Ohaaki was reported about 8.35am and emergency services were on the scene.

Initial indications were that one person was seriously injured and another three sustained moderate to minor injuries, she said.

Due to a serious crash #SH5 is now CLOSED just south of Ohaaki Rd, in the Ohaaki area between Rotorua and Taupo. Delay your journey until a further update is available: https://t.co/uU0K1THXaf ^TP pic.twitter.com/TGWIQU8CUR — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) February 16, 2021

The road is closed between Ohaaki and Te Toke Rds.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

One person was initially trapped in a vehicle but has since been freed.

A St John spokesman said one person with serious injuries was flown to Waikato Hospital by helicoper. Two patients with minor injuries were treated on the scene.