Pizza thief created fake online accounts under names Jim Beam and Sam Booker

Gemini Dixon appears in the Rotorua District Court. Photo / File

A Rotorua man used fake names like Jim Beam and Sam Booker to order more than $1300 worth of pizza using illegally obtained credit card information.

Gemini Rerekowhai Dixon, 33, appeared in the Rotorua District Court today and entered a guilty plea to a representative charge of accessing a pizza ordering website and dishonestly getting food and drinks.

Dixon accessed the Hell's Pizza online ordering website and dishonestly obtained food and beverages between May 30 and August 11 last year valued at $1377.80.

A summary of facts released to the Rotorua Daily Post today said Dixon accessed the Telegram App and obtained credit card details of current and valid credit cards.

He then created several accounts on the Hell's Pizza online ordering website using fraudulent names such as Jim Beam, Sam Booker and TK, the summary of facts said.

He placed 17 separate online transactions on the Hell's Pizza website using the fraudulent details, the summary said.

Dixon told police he obtained the credit card details from the Telegram app which were dropped by unknown people and he used those details to make online pizza orders.



The summary said Telegram is a freeware, cross-platform, cloud-based messaging software and application service. The service provides "end-to-end encrypted video calling and file sharing".

It said Telegram had "countless forums where credit details can be obtained for free".

Dixon's lawyer, Dafydd Malcolm, said the offending happened after Dixon had been released from prison on other matters and was staying in emergency accommodation.

He said he could have some employment prospects.

Justice Greg Hollister-Jones remanded Dixon on bail to reappear in court for sentencing on April 30 at 10am.