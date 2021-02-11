Murder accused mother who cut off monitoring bracelet and was on the run found

Southern Thompson has been found by police. Photo / File

A woman who was to stand trial for the murder of her daughter this week and was on the run after cutting off her electronic monitoring bracelet has been found.

Southern Thompson, 27, is accused of killing her 18-month-old daughter, Comfort Jay Thompson-Pene, between July 20 and July 23, 2018 at Tirau.

She had been on electronic-monitoring bail and was to appear in the High Court at Rotorua on Tuesday for trial.

However, on Thursday night last week, her electronic-monitoring bracelet was removed and she didn't attend court.

She faces four charges, including murder, injuring the child with intent to injure and two charges of ill-treating a child.

The 18-month-old died in Waikato Hospital on July 24, 2018.

The trial was delayed each day until Thursday when Justice Tracey Walker dismissed the jury panel, advising them of the situation.

She told them a new trial date would need to be set at a later date.

Police have now confirmed to the Rotorua Daily Post that Thompson was found in Hamilton last night and is now in custody.

It is not yet known when her new trial will be.