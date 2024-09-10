“This was a tragedy for the family and our thoughts are with them and the community of Manapouri at this difficult time.”
Kemble Kerr and her namesake son Kelly died at their Manapouri home on July 4.
The Herald can now reveal that the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s Tenancy Compliance and Investigations Team are taking a closer look at the tragic incident.
TCIT national manager Brett Wilson explained the new assessment.
“While the TCIT has received no complaint or referral in relation to the property in Manapouri, a proactive assessment was initiated following previous media reporting to determine whether the rental is one to which the Residential Tenancies Act applies and, what evidence there is available with regards to smoke alarms at the property,” he said.
“The assessment remains in an early stage and queries have been initiated with Fenz.
“This terrible accident demonstrates again how important it is to have working smoke alarms in all properties.”
Under New Zealand law, working smoke alarms or detectors are compulsory in all rental homes.
They must be installed within 3m of each bedroom door, or in every room where a person sleeps; and in each level of a multi-storey home
All new smoke alarms must be photoelectric, have a battery life of at least eight years or be hard-wired, meet international standards and be installed according to manufacturer instructions.
“It takes a lot of energy and to be honest I don’t want to have to do it but it’s the only thing I can do for my mother and my brother,” she said.
