Family remember mum and son, 11, killed in Manapōuri, Southland house fire

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Kelly Kerr, left, 11, and his mum Kelly Kemble Kerr died on Thursday when their home in rural West Southland was destroyed by fire. Photo / Facebook

Kelly Kerr, left, 11, and his mum Kelly Kemble Kerr died on Thursday when their home in rural West Southland was destroyed by fire. Photo / Facebook

A child who died in a Southland house fire this week has been remembered as “the sweetest boy”, and his mum - who also died - as “beautiful and amazing”.

Eleven-year-old Kelly Kerr and his mum Kelly Kemble Kerr are being mourned by friends and family after their bodies were found on Thursday morning in their burned-out home at Manapōuri, 22 kilometres south of Te Anau.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated but Detective Sergeant Mark McCloy said police were satisfied no one else was at the house when the fire took place.

Kemble Kerr’s partner Jason Hoggard, who also lived at the View St rental home, was away working when the fire began around 3.40am.

Kemble Kerr’s daughter told Stuff her mother had a heart condition which meant she couldn’t move fast.

“She wouldn’t have been able to escape. It was just really quick.”

Her mum loved reading and writing, and was hoping to buy a house, Manaia Kerr said.

“She was just so beautiful and amazing.”

And Kemble Kerr’s namesake, son Kelly, was a creative boy interested in drawing and animating - for which he had his own YouTube channel named The Amazing Animator, Manaia Kerr told Stuff.

Kelly, who was autistic, was “the sweetest boy”, she said.

Kelly Kerr, left, 11, with his mum Kelly Kemble Kerr. Mother and son died in a house fire in Manapōuri, Southland on Thursday. Photo / Facebook
Her mother liked to leave the fireplace door open, which her daughter thought may have caused the fire.

The house was well alight when volunteer firefighters from Manapōuri and Te Anau arrived, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said.

A crane was used to remove the remaining sections of the home’s roof to allow specialist investigators from police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand to enter the home, McCloy said yesterday.

Police, including the Criminal Investigations Branch, would continue working at the scene through the weekend, he said.

“Due to significant damage, this work takes time.”

They were supporting those affected by the tragedy.

“Our hearts go out to the family. Events like these are tragic, and we are ensuring there is appropriate support in place for those affected by this terrible event.”

Firefighters outside the destroyed home in View St, Manapōuri, where mother and son Kelly Kemble Kerr and Kelly Kerr, 11, died in a house fire on Thursday. Photo / Southland App
Community leaders spoke late this week of the impact of the loss on the small community of only a few hundred residents.

“It’s just tragic”, Southland District councillor Sarah Greaney said.

“In a small community, there’s a much broader impact because very often our firefighters are close to the people involved.

“My thoughts are with everyone and anyone who has been impacted.”

