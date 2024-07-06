Kelly Kerr, left, 11, and his mum Kelly Kemble Kerr died on Thursday when their home in rural West Southland was destroyed by fire. Photo / Facebook
A child who died in a Southland house fire this week has been remembered as “the sweetest boy”, and his mum - who also died - as “beautiful and amazing”.
Eleven-year-old Kelly Kerr and his mum Kelly Kemble Kerr are being mourned by friends and family after their bodies were found on Thursday morning in their burned-out home at Manapōuri, 22 kilometres south of Te Anau.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated but Detective Sergeant Mark McCloy said police were satisfied no one else was at the house when the fire took place.
Kemble Kerr’s partner Jason Hoggard, who also lived at the View St rental home, was away working when the fire began around 3.40am.
Kemble Kerr’s daughter told Stuff her mother had a heart condition which meant she couldn’t move fast.