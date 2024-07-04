Another person confirmed dead in Manapōuri house fire in Southland, others still unaccounted for

“The thoughts of everyone involved are with the victims’ whānau, who are being supported at this tragic time. We would also like to thank members of the community for their concern and care,” McCloy said.

“Police will work alongside Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) to conduct a scene examination and inquiries over the next days.

“The cause of the blaze continues to be unexplained.”

It’s understood a mother and her child lived at the property, while another man lived in a sleep-out.

Southland Mayor Rob Scott said: “It is just absolutely tragic for the tight-knit community there and my thoughts go out to the family and everyone else affected.

“I also want to thank the amazing volunteers who worked to get the fire under control.”

Fenz crews from Manapōuri and Te Anau rushed to the single-storey home.

Fenz said the house was well alight when crews arrived.

Hato Hone St John was also in attendance.

“We responded with one operations manager, but our services were not required,” St John said.

No other buildings were at risk.

Southland District councillor Sarah Greaney told the Herald “it is just tragic”.

“In a small community there’s a much broader impact because very often our firefighters are close to the people involved,” Greaney said.

“My thoughts are with everyone and anyone who has been impacted, these are traumatic situations for anybody to have to go through.”

Police, including the Criminal Investigations Branch, will continue working at the scene.