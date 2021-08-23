South Auckland shooting: Man in his 70s killed in Ōtahuhu

A person suffered a gunshot injury and died at the scene. Police are now treating the death as suspicious. Video / Hayden Woodward

A person suffered a gunshot injury and died at the scene. Police are now treating the death as suspicious. Video / Hayden Woodward

A homicide investigation is under way after a man was fatally shot in Ōtahuhu last night.

Today police revealed the man was in his 70s and died at the scene.

A scene guard has been at the Princes St East property overnight and a scene examination was expected to continue today, said Counties Manukau Detective Inspector Chris Barry.

A post-mortem will be carried out tomorrow.

Armed police at the scene of the shooting this morning. Photo / Michael Craig

Barry said police were still working to establish exactly what happened and appealed for anyone who many have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area to come forward.

The victim's family were assisting investigators with inquiries to establish the circumstances leading up to the death.

"At this stage we are working hard to piece together the facts as we know it so far," said Barry

"We are also providing support to the victim's family."

Police at the scene of the fatal shooting last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A witness at the scene last night said he could see five or six police officers, several carrying firearms.

Ōtāhuhu residents reported hearing a helicopter and sirens just after 10pm.

Residents said police had blocked off Princes St at Murdoch St and saw "a bunch" of police and ambulance staff at the scene.

"Cops have road blocked off ... Ambos lots going on," one resident posted on Facebook.

Another wrote: "Seems to be very intense and serious."

* Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or contact police on 105 quoting file number 210822/9740.