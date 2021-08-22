Police support family of child who died after being hit by vehicle in Mt Wellington, Auckland

Emergency services were called to the incident.

Police are continuing to investigate after a child died after being struck by a vehicle in a driveway in Auckland yesterday.

The tragic incident happened on a private driveway off Panorama Rd in Mt Wellington, police Inspector Jason Homan said.

"The collision was reported to police just before 4pm," Homan said in a statement.

"The child sadly died at the scene and our thoughts are with the family at this incredibly difficult time."

My neighbour's little tamaiti got hit and killed by a car this afternoon. If you're a praying type please keep them in your prayers this evening. — Dr. Māorio, MD (@oriwa_) August 22, 2021

Police said today they are continuing to offer support through Victim Support to the toddler's family at this incredibly difficult and devastating time.

The family have requested privacy while they come to terms with what has happened.

Police are still working to understand the circumstances of how the collision occurred and that is expected to take some time.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

A photographer earlier told the Herald at least 10 police cars were at the scene, in a driveway at a block of units.