Northland police investigating fatal crash in Peria, Far North.

Northland police are at the scene of a serious crash in Peria, in the Far North. Photo / File

Northland police are at the scene of a fatal car crash in the Far North, believed to have occurred overnight.

Police, St John Ambulance, and Kaitaia Fire Brigade responded after a farmer discovered the crashed four-wheel-drive in their paddock along Peria Valley Rd, about 3.5km from the Victoria Valley/State Highway 1 end, around 7.45am.

Police confirmed the vehicle's only occupant had been found dead at the scene.

Kaitaia deputy fire chief Ross Beddows said it appeared the four-wheel-drive vehicle had lost control on the unsealed rural road and hit a tōtara tree before rolling down a bank into a swampy area.

The engine was cold so it appeared the crash had occurred some time during the night.

Firefighters searched the area to make sure no one else had been in the vehicle when it crashed.

A police spokesman said the Serious Crash Unit is carrying out a scene examination to confirm the cause and the time of the crash.

The fatality marks the first on Northland roads during the current lockdown. Last year saw two fatal crashes occur during Alert Level 4.

So far Northland's road toll has claimed 25 lives.