New Zealand pilot Phillip Mehrtens (centre), who was snatched by rebels in Indonesia's restive region of Papua in February last year, speaks during a press conference following his release in Timika, Central Papua on September 21, 2024. Photo / AFP

The day following his release, his family released a statement to the media through the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Mfat).

“We are extremely grateful and relieved that Phillip has been released and will soon be reunited with us,” they said.

“The last 19 and a half months have been very difficult for all of us, and we give our heartfelt thanks to our friends, family and community for their love and kindness during this time.”

“There were so many people involved in the effort to find and release Phil, and we are grateful to each and every one of them for the parts they played in helping with Phil’s safe return.”

Phillip Mehrtens with his abductors, who captured the pilot when he attempted to pick up construction workers in the remote region of Nduga.

“There are too many people to mention individually but we are extremely grateful to the Indonesian government, including the Indonesian police and Indonesian military, for prioritising peaceful negotiations in order to keep Phil safe.”

“We are also grateful [to] General Kogoya and his army for keeping Phil as safe and healthy as their means allowed, and for allowing Phil to get several messages out during this period to let us know that he was alive and okay. Those messages filled our souls and gave us hope that we would eventually see Phil again.”

The family thanked the New Zealand Government, police, the New Zealand Embassy in Jakarta, Hostage International, and Susi Air for support and care provided to the family throughout the ordeal.

“The team at Mfat and the embassy, in particular, went above and beyond from the minute Phil was taken. We are so grateful for the trust they placed in us and the daily updates they provided.”

New Zealand pilot Phillip Mehrtens was held in captivity in West Papua, Indonesia, for 19 months. Photo / Dok. Istimewa

“As challenging as this has been, it would have been inordinately harder if we were not aware of how hard everyone was working and what actions were being taken. Seeing how diligently and caringly they serve the people of this country makes us incredibly proud to be Kiwis.”

“We also want to pass on our deepest thanks to the New Zealand media for showing restraint and sensitivity during Phil’s time in Papua and we would be grateful if this continues so he and his family could now have some privacy so he can adjust to life after captivity. Phillip has been through a long and arduous ordeal, and he now needs time and space to recover.”

