He had been working for Indonesian airline Susi Air when he was snatched by rebels from the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) insurgent group at Papua’s Nduga airport on February 7 last year.
“There are too many people to mention individually but we are extremely grateful to the Indonesian government, including the Indonesian police and Indonesian military, for prioritising peaceful negotiations in order to keep Phil safe.”
“We are also grateful [to] General Kogoya and his army for keeping Phil as safe and healthy as their means allowed, and for allowing Phil to get several messages out during this period to let us know that he was alive and okay. Those messages filled our souls and gave us hope that we would eventually see Phil again.”
The family thanked the New Zealand Government, police, the New Zealand Embassy in Jakarta, Hostage International, and Susi Air for support and care provided to the family throughout the ordeal.
“The team at Mfat and the embassy, in particular, went above and beyond from the minute Phil was taken. We are so grateful for the trust they placed in us and the daily updates they provided.”
“As challenging as this has been, it would have been inordinately harder if we were not aware of how hard everyone was working and what actions were being taken. Seeing how diligently and caringly they serve the people of this country makes us incredibly proud to be Kiwis.”
“We also want to pass on our deepest thanks to the New Zealand media for showing restraint and sensitivity during Phil’s time in Papua and we would be grateful if this continues so he and his family could now have some privacy so he can adjust to life after captivity. Phillip has been through a long and arduous ordeal, and he now needs time and space to recover.”
