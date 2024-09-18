An MFAT spokeswoman confirmed it was also working with the parties involved to secure Mehrten’s safe release.

The new proposed terms came hours after the TPNPB released a statement claiming the Indonesian army bombed its headquarters in Alguru, which was where Mehrtens was kept.

The statement said Mehrtens “survived the attack”.

Mehrtens, a former Jetstar pilot, was taken hostage in February last year and is being used as a bargaining chip for a push for independence from Indonesia.

Phillip Mehrtens photographed with his rebel captors in February 2023.

He was captured after he landed a small commercial passenger plane at Paro airport in Ndguga, the centre of the growing Papual insurgency.

In February, the army announced Mehrtens would be released “to protect humanity and ensure human rights” but did not say when.

The latest statement, released on Tuesday, listed a number of conditions including for the Indonesian government to allow “open access” for media to be involved in the release process.

It also called on the Indonesian government to suspend all military operations during Mehrten’s release.

“This is a humanitarian mission that must be supported by all parties,” the statement said.

It proposed that Mehrtens should be escorted from Ndugama by New Zealand police and army to Sentani airport in Jayapura on a plane to be arranged by the New Zealand government or a chartered Air Niugini aircraft by the army.

The army said it should be done in the presence of others including one UN representative, two senior and international journalists as witnesses and two human rights representatives from Indonesia.

Mehrtens would then take another plane which would pass through Papua New Guinea where a press conference would be held at Jacksons International Airport in Port Moresby.

The TPNPB is the armed wing of the Free West Papua Movement, which is demanding a fair vote on self-determination.

The kidnapping of Mehrtens has renewed attention on a long-standing and deadly conflict in West Papua which makes up half of Papua New Guinea since Indonesia took control of the former Dutch colony in 1969.

