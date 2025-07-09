Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

New KiwiRail director Scott O’Donnell linked to NZ First donation, Government loan

RNZ
4 mins to read

Scott O’Donnell’s appointment to KiwiRail follows a donation from his firm, and a Government loan to his firm for a related project. Photo / KiwiRail

Scott O’Donnell’s appointment to KiwiRail follows a donation from his firm, and a Government loan to his firm for a related project. Photo / KiwiRail

By Farah Hancock of RNZ

A newly-appointed KiwiRail board director is associated with a company which donated to NZ First.

Scott O’Donnell is one of the four directors of Dynes Transport Tapanui, which donated $20,000 to NZ First in July 2024.

The company is also involved

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand