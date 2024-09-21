“Thank you for everybody who helped me today so I can get out safely in a healthy condition.”

Mehrtens arrived in capital Jakarta from Timika on Saturday evening where Hadi Tjahjanto, co-ordinating minister for political, legal and security affairs, told reporters Mehrtens had been handed over to New Zealand’s ambassador.

New Zealand pilot Phillip Mehrtens has been freed after spending more than one and a half years in captivity in Indonesia’s Papua. Photo / Dok. Istimewa

New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters earlier said Mehrtens was “safe and well” and had been able to speak with his family.

“This news must be an enormous relief for his friends and loved ones,” Peters added.

Mehrtens was providing vital air links and supplies to remote communities at the time of his abduction.

The task force released footage of an emotional Mehrtens taking a phone call from his family, with one unidentified loved one heard saying “hang in there”.

Video addresses

His release came after intense diplomatic efforts by Wellington and Jakarta.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Saturday Jakarta had secured Mehrtens’ freedom through negotiation, not force.

“We prioritised the safety of the pilot who was held hostage. It took a long process and I appreciate the authorities,” he told reporters.

Rebels had demanded Indonesia recognise Papuan independence in return for his freedom.

A TPNPB spokesman, Sebby Sambom, said another faction of the rebel group agreed to a deal with the Indonesian government, accusing them of accepting a payment without providing evidence.

The rebels had at one point threatened to kill Mehrtens if talks were not forthcoming. The group had said foreign nationals were targets because their governments had ties with Indonesia.

In February 2023, TPNPB rebels set fire to a Susi Air plane and released five passengers, but held on to Mehrtens.

During his captivity in the Papuan countryside, the pilot made sporadic appearances on video, likely under duress, to address his family and the NZ Government. Photo / TPNPB

During his captivity in the Papuan countryside, the New Zealander made sporadic appearances on video, likely under duress, to address his family and Government.

The rebels said he was in good health throughout, but his appearance changed drastically over time, with the pilot becoming gaunt, long-haired and bearded in proof-of-life videos.

Mehrtens appeared in good physical condition in hand-out images published by Indonesian authorities on Saturday.

‘Gentle man’

Mehrtens, a father of one, grew up in Christchurch.

During his captivity, he was described by friends as a “kind and gentle man” who was helping Papuans by flying into remote areas not accessible by road and which many would not fly to.

Indonesia maintains a heavy military presence in resource-rich but underdeveloped Papua to quell the long-running separatist insurgency.

Rebel attacks in the region have risen in number in recent years and flying is the only way to reach remote mountainous areas there.

Another New Zealand pilot, 50-year-old Glen Malcolm Conning, was shot dead last month after landing in the region with two Indonesian health workers and two children, all of whom survived.

The former Dutch colony declared independence in 1961, but neighbouring Indonesia took control two years later, promising a referendum. In 1969, a thousand Papuans voted to integrate into Indonesia in a UN-backed vote.

Papuan independence activists regularly criticise the vote and call for fresh polls, but Jakarta says its sovereignty over Papua is supported by the United Nations.

