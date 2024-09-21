Indonesian authorities confirmed Mehrtens is in good health and has spoken with his family.
His release followed intense negotiations, with rebels initially demanding Papuan independence recognition for freedom.
New Zealand pilot Phillip Mehrtens has been released from captivity by rebels in Indonesia’s restive Papua region and is in good health despite the 19-month ordeal, Indonesian and New Zealand authorities said yesterday.
Mehrtens, 38, was working for Indonesian airline Susi Air when he was snatched by rebels from the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) insurgent group at Papua’s Nduga airport on February 7 last year.
A joint task force of police and military forces collected Mehrtens in a village in Nduga district on Saturday, before he was given medical and psychological checks and flown to the Papuan city of Timika, said the unit’s head Faizal Ramadhani.
“Today I have been freed. I am very happy that shortly I will be able to go home and meet my family,” Mehrtens told reporters earlier in Timika, speaking in Indonesian.
“Thank you for everybody who helped me today so I can get out safely in a healthy condition.”
Mehrtens arrived in capital Jakarta from Timika on Saturday evening where Hadi Tjahjanto, co-ordinating minister for political, legal and security affairs, told reporters Mehrtens had been handed over to New Zealand’s ambassador.
Another New Zealand pilot, 50-year-old Glen Malcolm Conning, was shot dead last month after landing in the region with two Indonesian health workers and two children, all of whom survived.
The former Dutch colony declared independence in 1961, but neighbouring Indonesia took control two years later, promising a referendum. In 1969, a thousand Papuans voted to integrate into Indonesia in a UN-backed vote.
Papuan independence activists regularly criticise the vote and call for fresh polls, but Jakarta says its sovereignty over Papua is supported by the United Nations.