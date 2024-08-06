“It’s not our responsibility, it’s the responsibility of the TNI-Polri. We’ve announced it every time,” Sambom told Tempo.co.

Sambom also accused Indonesian authorities of disregarding the TPNPB’s longstanding ban on civilian flights in the region and said the Indonesian Government should have initiated conversation with the rebel group to prevent such incidents.

Speaking to Stuff, Glen Conning’s father, Bill Conning, said he was devastated to lose a “good son”.

Also a helicopter pilot, Bill Conning taught his son how to fly and had also worked in the Papua region, so was aware of the risks.

“It’s fraught with danger,” Conning told Stuff.

Conning said his son may have been piloting a medical mission at the time of his death.

“Because he wouldn’t have gone there... He would have only gone if the company he worked for told him it was safe.”

It is understood Glen Conning leaves behind two daughters.

Conning’s passengers – reportedly including two health workers, a baby, and a child – were unharmed, Brigadier General Faizal Ramadhani, head of the Cartenz Peace Operation, said.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) said it was aware of the reports coming out of Papua.

“Our embassy in Jakarta is seeking further information from authorities, and we have no further comment at this stage.”

Head of public relations for the Cartenz Peace Operation, Grand Commissioner Bayu Suseno, said that a witness said the armed group intercepted the pilot and passengers using firearms.

“The armed group immediately killed Glen Malcolm Conning,” he said in a written statement, reported by Tempo.co.

“All passengers are safe because they are Alama locals.”

Bayu said the National Police, the military, and the Mimika Police are still pursuing the armed group responsible for Conning’s death.

A close friend of Conning, Kerry Gatenby today paid tribute to the keen hunter and fisherman.

Local police named Glen Malcolm Conning as the pilot who has been killed.

“[Glen] was greatly loved by the Motueka community and was a great family man,” Gatenby said.

“We had a saying between us when we would see each other we would yell, ‘Shag!’

“He was a special person.”

It comes nearly 18 months after the abduction by rebels of another pilot from New Zealand, Phillip Mehrtens, who remains in captivity.

Images released by the West Papua National Liberation Army of Free Papua Movement (TPNPB-OPM) earlier this year showed New Zealand pilot Phillip Mehrtens, who has been held hostage by the group since February 7, 2023.

Police said the group responsible for Monday’s incident in Alama district in the Central Papua province was the same group that is holding Mehrtens.

The rebel West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) said it had not received a report of the incident cited by police and could not immediately confirm the killing of the pilot on Monday.

A low-level battle for independence from Indonesia has raged in the resource-rich western half of Papua, where attacks by independence fighters have grown deadlier and more frequent as they have procured better weaponry.

A spokesperson for the TPNPB on Saturday said it had agreed to free Mehrtens, who was kidnapped on February 7, 2023, after he landed a small commercial plane in the remote, mountainous area of Nduga.

The New Zealand Government has repeatedly called for him to be freed immediately and the group has released videos of him multiple times seeking mediation in talks, one with him surrounded by Papuan fighters.

