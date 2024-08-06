Spokesperson for West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB), Sebby Sambom, told Tempo.co Conning was killed within a declared war zone, claiming it was therefore the responsibility of the Indonesian military (TNI) and police (Polri).
“It’s not our responsibility, it’s the responsibility of the TNI-Polri. We’ve announced it every time,” Sambom told Tempo.co.
Sambom also accused Indonesian authorities of disregarding the TPNPB’s longstanding ban on civilian flights in the region and said the Indonesian Government should have initiated conversation with the rebel group to prevent such incidents.
Speaking to Stuff, Glen Conning’s father, Bill Conning, said he was devastated to lose a “good son”.
Also a helicopter pilot, Bill Conning taught his son how to fly and had also worked in the Papua region, so was aware of the risks.
Police said the group responsible for Monday’s incident in Alama district in the Central Papua province was the same group that is holding Mehrtens.
The rebel West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) said it had not received a report of the incident cited by police and could not immediately confirm the killing of the pilot on Monday.
A low-level battle for independence from Indonesia has raged in the resource-rich western half of Papua, where attacks by independence fighters have grown deadlier and more frequent as they have procured better weaponry.
A spokesperson for the TPNPB on Saturday said it had agreed to free Mehrtens, who was kidnapped on February 7, 2023, after he landed a small commercial plane in the remote, mountainous area of Nduga.
The New Zealand Government has repeatedly called for him to be freed immediately and the group has released videos of him multiple times seeking mediation in talks, one with him surrounded by Papuan fighters.
