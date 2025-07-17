Advertisement
Malachi Subecz inquest: No ‘alarm bells’ before his death, daycare says

Isaac Davison
By
Senior Reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Jasmine Cotter, the mother of a murdered five-year-old Malachi Subecz, broke down in court while recalling her last phone call with her son.

The manager of the daycare attended by Malachi Subecz said there were no clear signs of child abuse or concerns about his carer during his time at the centre.

“There was nothing to set any alarm bells off for us,” said the former manager of Abbey’s Place Childcare Centre

