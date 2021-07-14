Two people seriously hurt overnight in Northland crash

Two of the men were airlifted to different hospitals in Whangārei and Auckland. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Two people were seriously hurt when the car they were travelling in ploughed into a tree in Kawakawa overnight.

The men were airlifted separately to hospitals in Whangārei and Auckland after the collision on McIntyre Rd around midnight.

Three other people inside the car escaped the crash with minor injuries that did not require medical treatment, a police spokesman said.

The Serious Crash Unit was notified and an investigation into the crash was launched.