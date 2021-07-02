Voyager 2021 media awards
Person dies in single-vehicle crash in Ruakākā, Northland

Emergency services rushed to the scene in Ruakākā on Friday. Photo / Supplied

Northern Advocate

A person has died in a single-vehicle crash in Ruakākā, south of Whangārei.

Police and other emergency services rushed to the scene on Tamingi St in Ruakākā about 3.15pm when the only person in the vehicle died due to a suspected medical event.

The death would be referred to the Coroner.

Tamingi St has been reopened after being closed initially.