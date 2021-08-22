Person shot dead at Ōtāhuhu property, South Auckland

A man in his 70s was shot and died at the scene. Police have now launched a homicide investigation. Video / Hayden Woodward

Armed police have cordoned off streets after a person was shot dead in South Auckland.

Police say they are investigating a suspicious death.

The incident occurred at a Princes St East property in Ōtāhuhu on Sunday night. Police were made aware of the incident about 9pm.

Police are treating the death as suspicious.

Inspector Daniel Meade said the victim suffered a gunshot injury and died at the scene.

A witness at the scene said he could see five or six police officers, several carrying firearms.

A person suffered a gunshot injury and died at the scene.

Ōtāhuhu residents reported hearing a helicopter and sirens just after 10pm.

Residents said police had blocked off Princes St at Murdoch St and saw "a bunch" of police and ambulance staff at the scene.

"Cops have road blocked off ... Ambos lots going on," one resident posted on Facebook.

Another wrote: "Seems to be very intense and serious."

Cordons, and scene guards, remained in place overnight.