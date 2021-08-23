Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Auckland's Crowne Plaza MIQ - two sought in investigation into source of outbreak

An outbreak source investigation centred on Auckland's Crowne Plaza MIQ has so far failed to discover how the virus spread from the suspected "index case" into the community. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

An outbreak source investigation centred on Auckland's Crowne Plaza MIQ has so far failed to discover how the virus spread from the suspected "index case" into the community, as officials try to track down two people.

Health officials are looking at an atrium thoroughfare inside the Crowne Plaza building as it was used by six people at the time the earliest-identified case in the outbreak was in the nearby hotel lobby.

Of those six, four had been tested and three had so far returned negative tests. The fourth person is in the process of getting one.

"There are two people still to be identified, which police are assisting with," the Ministry of Health said today.

While the space between the MIQ and the thoroughfare was divided off, the ministry said there was still the possibility of air flow between the two spaces.

"It has been confirmed the case was indoors while a very small number of people walked in the open walkway, which is well ventilated."

The ministry clarified that the thoroughfare was not the outside walkway used to access the nearby Huawei Centre.

So far, the source investigation has focused on the Crowne Plaza, where the infected traveller arrived on August 7, and the Jet Park Hotel quarantine facility, where they were transferred to after testing positive on August 8.

Yesterday, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said transmission from border staff into the community had been "almost ruled out as a possibility", as more than 400 staff across both facilities had returned negative tests.

While the "index case" was also transferred to Middlemore Hospital on August 16, this site had been essentially excluded from the inquiry given the case entered care just a day before lockdown, and days after other cases in the outbreak became symptomatic.

The index case has also been genomically linked to three other positive cases who were in a family bubble staying in the room next door.

As a result of the link between those cases, officials quickly put in place post-departure day five testing for returnees who were in the Crowne Plaza, and who were on the same floor and whose stay over-lapped with the infectious period of that original case.