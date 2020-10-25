Website of the Year

'Someone who will be dearly missed': Akaroa's Black Cat Cruises skipper dies in crash

Julian Yates. Photo / Supplied

Logan Church
Reporter, Christchurch, NZ Herald

The "face and voice" of one Akaroa's harbour cruises will be "dearly missed", his boss says.

Julian Yates, who was a skipper for Black Cat Cruises, died in a vehicle accident on Friday.

"Julian was a colourful character, he had been a part of the Black Cat team for ten years."

Black Cat Cruises chief executive, Paul Milligan, told the Herald.

Milligan said he found out what happened on Friday, and his team was devastated.

"It is a pretty small team, there are definitely a lot of people who are feeling it pretty hard at the moment."

Yates was the "face and voice" of the company's Akaroa Harbour cruise since 2011. Being out on the water in nature was "his happy place, said Milligan.

"He was definitely a big personality and someone who will be dearly missed," said Milligan.

"Akaroa is a small town and Julian had involvement with a lot of things and the whole community is feeling it."