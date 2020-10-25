Six dead: Labour Weekend road toll swells after overnight crash in Tokomaru

A driver is dead after a crash in the Horowhenua overnight, taking the holiday road toll to six. Photo / Sarah Ivey

It's proving a deadly holiday weekend on the nation's roads with a fatal crash in Horowhenua overnight raising the road toll to six.

Police say a driver is dead after a crash in Tokomaru around 11.30pm.

The crash, involving two vehicles, occurred at the intersection of Makerua and Williams Rds.

The driver and sole occupant of one of the vehicles died at the scene, said police.

A passenger in the second vehicle suffered moderate injuries.

The grim tally comes after five other fatal accidents across the country since Friday.

Yesterday a person died after a car rolled on State Highway 35 in Tikitiki, on the East Coast north of Gisborne, shortly after 2pm .

And a critically injured motorcyclst is in Waikato Hospital after a serious crash north of Napier.

National road policing manager Acting Superintendent Gini Welch called it a "devastating start" to the weekend.

"Most people behave safely on the roads most of the time, but it only takes one risky decision or moment of inattention to result in tragedy. Ultimately, the actions of every driver and rider makes a difference."

Heavy rain and strong winds lashing the South Island are expected to hamper road conditions from this evening, with congestion expected as those on a weekend getaway return home tomorrow.

Waka Kotahi/NZTA urged motorists to plan ahead and be patient when they hit the inevitable traffic jams.

The Labour Weekend holiday road toll period ends at 6am on Tuesday.

Just one person died on our roads during the same holiday period in 2019.