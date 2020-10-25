Website of the Year

Serious crash blocks main highway near Taupō

The crash occurred on State Highway 5 near Taupō . Photo / Google

NZ Herald

State Highway 5 is blocked near Taupō following a serious crash involving multiple vehicles.

Three people are said to be injured, including one in a serious condition.

The incident took place on the highway northeast of Taupo at Ohaaki, shortly before 11am, police report.

Diversions are in place off SH5 at Ohaaki Rd and Aratiatia Rd. Motorists are expected to expect delays and asked to be patient.

A St John ambulance media communications spokeswoman said initial reports are three people have been injured.

One person is in a serious condition and two others are moderate, she said.

There was no more information available at this time.