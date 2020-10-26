Traffic bumper to bumper for many holidaymakers New Zealand-wide heading home

Traffic is expected to be nose-to-tail along sections of State Highway 1 today as holidaymakers return home. Photo / Martin Sykes

Traffic is at a snail's pace heading into Auckland with traffic banked up nearly 12km along a stretch of the main state highway this afternoon.

A motorist says traffic north of Putaruru in the South Waikato is bumper to bumper to Tirau. She says it took an hour to get to Pairere and traffic is still crawling to Cambridge.

Further south a serious crash temporarily closed the main highway through Levin.

As predicted traffic is heavy both north and south of #Akl as motorists head home from their holidays. Expect delays on #SH1 between Bombay & Drury. Heavy patches coming in on the #NorthernMwy from Oteha Valley Rd and busy again further north on #SH1 in Warkworth & Wellsford. ^MF pic.twitter.com/DPnJ4Z3faO — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) October 26, 2020

It's bumper-to-bumper on several sections of SH1 between Topuni and Wellsford, through the Warkworth bottleneck and the Northern Motorway into Auckland.

FINAL UPDATE 2:15PM

This serious crash on SH1 #Levin has been CLEARED and the road is OPEN. ^EHhttps://t.co/1kXuja3uMc — Waka Kotahi NZTA Central North Island (@WakaKotahiCNI) October 26, 2020

The longest queue affects a stretch of road between Topuni and Wellsford, with motorists facing a slow and congested run for at least 12km.

Holidaymakers returning from the long weekend break are being warned to expect queues for the rest of the afternoon as they travel home.

Traffic is building in all the usual spots as road users head back to #Auckland today. Remember to drive with care and be patient if you are heading home following the long weekend. Drive safe everyone! #LabourWeekendTraffic. ^MF pic.twitter.com/CZUtv7epX0 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) October 26, 2020

As predicted traffic is heavy both north and south of #Akl as motorists head home from their holidays. Expect delays on #SH1 between Bombay & Drury. Heavy patches coming in on the #NorthernMwy from Oteha Valley Rd and busy again further north on #SH1 in Warkworth & Wellsford. ^MF pic.twitter.com/DPnJ4Z3faO — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) October 26, 2020

Earlier the New Zealand Transport Agency reminded motorists to allow for extra time on the road heading back to main centres today at either end of the North Island.

A serious crash on SH1 near Avenue North Rd closed the highway just before 2pm. Motorists passing through the area were asked to follow the directions of emergency services and warned there would be delays.

Traffic is expected to be exceptionally heavy across the day on State Highway 1 at Kakakawa in the Bay of Islands heading south and through Kāpiti travelling between Peka Peka and Ōtaki.

RETURNING TRAFFIC EXPECTED: Allow extra time if you are heading home TODAY (Mon 26 Oct), following the long weekend. Heavy traffic is expected on #SH1 at Kawakawa between 10am-6pm. Plan ahead for #LabourWeekendTraffic. ^MF pic.twitter.com/2sps6bWOB0 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) October 25, 2020

The heaviest traffic in the north is expected between 10am and 1pm, and busy between 1 - 6pm today.

At the other end of the island the traffic is expected to be congested between 11am and 7pm.

LABOUR DAY WEEKEND - PREPARE FOR YOUR JOURNEY

Heading home to Wellington after the long wknd? We expect traffic on #SH1 through Kapiti to be the heavy southbound between 10am and 7pm today, Mon 26 Oct. To help avoid delays, visit https://t.co/lUdIy6bdgr #LabourWeekend pic.twitter.com/qa4xBGJFzL — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) October 25, 2020

The holiday road toll presently stands at six, five higher than last year and the worst since 2017.