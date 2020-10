Fire & Emergency services are at the scene in Flat Bush. Photo / Google Maps

Three Fire and Emergency Fire crews are putting out a small fire at a home on Penion Drive, Flat Bush.

A woman is being treated for smoke inhalation and being provided medical assistance for some small cuts too, a spokesman told the Herald.

There was a fire on the deck which has spread to a small area of the house, with the fire service first receiving a call at 11.12am.