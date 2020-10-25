Baby in hospital with critical injuries after Hamilton dog attack

A newborn baby is fighting for life in hospital after being attacked by a dog in Hamilton last night.
Police said emergency services were called to a Hamilton address at around 7pm on Sunday after an infant was bitten by a dog.
St John Ambulance said the infant was taken to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition.
The spokesperson said an ambulance and a manager were sent to a property in the eastern suburb of Enderley at 7.02pm.
A baby suffering critical injuries was taken to hospital by ambulance.
A police spokesperson said inquiries into the circumstances of the incident were ongoing.
