Baby in hospital with critical injuries after Hamilton dog attack

The baby was rushed to Waikato Hospital. Photo / file

A newborn baby is fighting for life in hospital after being attacked by a dog in Hamilton last night.

Police said emergency services were called to a Hamilton address at around 7pm on Sunday after an infant was bitten by a dog.

St John Ambulance said the infant was taken to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition.

The spokesperson said an ambulance and a manager were sent to a property in the eastern suburb of Enderley at 7.02pm.

A baby suffering critical injuries was taken to hospital by ambulance.

A police spokesperson said inquiries into the circumstances of the incident were ongoing.