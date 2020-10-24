Snags are coming: Long weekend traffic predicted to cause heavy congestion at Auckland entry points

Three people have already died on New Zealand roads this holiday period. Photo / Daniel Hines

As the long weekend draws to a close motorists returning to Auckland are being urged to take extra care and plan their route - taking into considering heavy traffic at main entry points into the city.

Thousands of people are expected to flow back into the Auckland today and the New Zealand Transport Authority predicts certain points of the north and south will be heavily congested this afternoon.

Based on previous years' travel patterns at the busiest times, the NZTA says State Highway 1 heading northbound is to snag between Bombay and Manukau from 11.45am to 7.15pm, with the heaviest traffic for about an hour at around 4pm.

Those heading Southbound should be aware that the road from Wellsford to Puhoi will start to get chocka from 10am up until about 8.30pm with the most congested point predicted between noon and 5pm.

Predictions are subject to change based on weather and other factors - but motorists are encouraged to plan their journeys around the traffic information and take alternative routes where they can.

But even if you do find yourself stuck in traffic tomorrow, the weather could be worse for it: Metservice predicts a fine, sunny day for the City of Sails, with the odd spot of cloud and a high of 22C.

In the north of the city State Highway 16 can be utilised immediately north of Wellsford when returning by taking the Northwestern Motorway continuing via Westgate and Helensville.

Police are also urging caution to avoid further deaths on the road.

Five people have been killed so far over the long weekend and national road policing manager Acting Superintendent Gini Welch said the result was "devastating".

"Too many people have already lost their lives or been seriously injured on the roads this weekend," she said.

"We're expecting a significant amount of traffic across the country [on Monday] and we know it can be stressful when there are so many vehicles on the road, especially when you're in a rush to get to your destination."

"Please watch your speed and following distances, pay attention to the conditions, and stop and take a break if you're feeling fatigued."

Welch said while people behave safely on the roads most of the time, it only took "one risky decision or moment of inattention" to result in tragedy.



"Ultimately, the actions of every driver and rider makes a difference," she said.

The Labour Weekend holiday road toll period ends at 6am tomorrow.

The first death was a motorcyclist who crashed on State Highway 2 at Upper Hutt at 5pm

on Friday.

Then at 2am on Saturday a second person was killed after a crash on Whatatutu Rd in Te Karaka near Gisborne.

Che Tekapa Hogg, 42, died after a two-car collision on the Tekapo-Twizel Rd - State Highway 8 - about 3km west of Lake Tekapo township.

Three people in a second car were also airlifted to hospital with moderate injuries.



The crash took place around 9am.

A pedestrian who was struck by a car on State Highway 3 at Westmere near Whanganui was the fourth person killed on the roads this weekend.

And the fifth person died after a car rolled on State Highway 35 in Tikitiki shortly after 2pm on Sunday.



To plan your journey back to Auckland and check traffic congestion visit

