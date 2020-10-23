Labour Day weekend road toll: Death toll on New Zealand roads surpasses 2019

Two people have already died on New Zealand roads this holiday period. Photo / Daniel Hines

Two people have died on New Zealand roads since the Labour weekend started, surpassing last year's toll for the entire holiday period.

One person died after a crash near Gisborne overnight on Whatatutu Rd, Te Karaka, around 2am.

And a motorcyclist died after a serious crash around 5pm on Main Rd North (State Highway 2), Timberlea, Upper Hutt, yesterday.

One person, a motorcyclist, died during the Labour Day weekend holiday period last year, according to Ministry of Transport data.

The weekend period started at 4pm yesterday and runs until 6am on Tuesday.

Police say inquiries are underway in relation to both the Te Karaka and Timberlea crashes.

NZ Police Acting Superintendent Gini Welch says buckling up and driving at a safe speed are two "must-do's" for safe holiday journeys.

"This is our first long weekend since June, and with travel restricted to our own backyard, there will be more traffic on our roads. More traffic means more risk, just by sheer volume.

"You're on holiday; no need to rush."

This year's road toll

The road toll for the entire year between January 1 and October 22 is 251, lower than last year when there were 271 deaths in the same timeframe.

A total of 121 drivers have been killed more than any other kind of road user this year.

The number of males who have died far outweighs the number of females killed on our roads - 183 compared to 68.

The 60+ age bracket has had the most deaths overall at 71.

During Labour weekend in 2018, there were four fatal crashes and 130 reported injury crashes, resulting in five deaths, 33 serious injuries and 155 minor injuries.

The five deaths were two drivers, two passengers, and a motorcycle rider.

"Over half [53 per cent] of the crashes occurred on the urban road," the ministry's website says of the 2018 crashes.

"Forty per cent of crashes were single-vehicle crashes in which a driver lost control or ran off the road, 28 per cent were intersection collisions, 10 per cent were rear-ended or collisions with obstruction crashes, and 5 per cent were head-on collisions."

"The most commonly cited contributing factors for crashes over Labour weekend were poor position on the road (28 per cent), losing control (22 per cent), travelling too fast for conditions (21 per cent), failed to give way or stop (20 per cent), and alcohol and drugs (14 per cent)."

There is no record of injuries in 2019's Labour weekend.