Passengers on the deadly Singapore Airlines flight from London last month have been offered up to US$25,000 (NZ$40,826) compensation after the “traumatic experience” on board, the airline has announced.

Singapore Airlines confirmed on social media today it had sent out offers of compensation to passengers that were on board the May 20 flight yesterday.

“For passengers who sustained minor injuries from the incident, we have offered US$10,000 (NZ$16,330) in compensation,” a spokesperson said.

Twenty-three New Zealanders were on board flight SQ321 and four were hospitalised when the plane plunged approximately 1800m in three minutes.

The Singapore Airlines Boeing 777, which departed from London’s Heathrow Airport for Singapore on May 21 with 211 passengers and 18 crew members onboard, encountered severe weather conditions before the plane was diverted and landed in stormy weather in Bangkok.

Singapore Airlines confirmed that a British man had died and its chief executive extended his condolences to the man’s family. The airline said there were “multiple” injuries on the flight.

In today’s statement, Singapore Airlines invited passengers who sustained more serious injuries from the incident to discuss a compensation offer to meet each of their specific circumstances when they feel ready to do so.

“Passengers medically assessed as having sustained serious injuries, requiring long-term medical care, and requesting financial assistance are offered an advance payment of US$25,000 (NZ$40,826) to address their immediate needs. This will be part of the final compensation that these passengers will receive.”

In addition to injury compensation, Singapore Airlines said it would provide a full air fare refund to all passengers travelling on SQ321, including those who did not suffer any injuries.

“We provided all passengers with S$1,000 (NZ$1207) each to meet their immediate expenses upon departure from Bangkok. Singapore Airlines has also been covering the medical expenses of the injured passengers, and arranged for their family members and loved ones to fly up to Bangkok where requested.

Tracking data captured by FlightRadar24 and analysed by the Associated Press showed the Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 cruising at an altitude of 37,000ft (11,277m).

At one point, the Boeing 777-300ER suddenly and sharply descended to 31,000ft (9448m) over about three minutes, according to the data. The aircraft then stayed at that altitude for under 10 minutes before diverting and landing in Bangkok less than a half hour later.

Singapore Airlines ‘deeply’ apologises for trauma experienced

An earlier statement from the airline posted on social media listed the nationalities of those on board as follows: 56 from Australia, 23 from New Zealand, two from Canada, one from Germany, three from India, two from Indonesia, one from Iceland, four from Ireland, one from Israel, 16 from Malaysia, two from Myanmar, five from the Philippines, 41 from Singapore, one from South Korea, two from Spain, 47 from the United Kingdom and four from the United States.

A later statement said 131 passengers had been flown to Singapore on a relief flight, while another 79 passengers and six crew remembers remained in Bangkok.

Singapore Airlines chief executive Goh Choon Phong said: “On behalf of Singapore Airlines, I would like to express my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased passenger.

“We also deeply apologise for the trauma experienced by all passengers and crew members on this flight. We are providing all possible assistance and support to them, along with their families and loved ones, during this difficult time. The wellbeing of our passengers and staff is our utmost priority.”

Kittipong Kittikachorn, general manager of Suvarnabhumi Airport, said seven passengers were severely injured, and 23 passengers and nine crew members had moderate injuries.

Sixteen people with less serious injuries received hospital treatment and 14 were treated at the airport. He said the British man appeared to have had a heart attack but medical authorities would need to confirm that.

Kiwi breaks back, neck during horror flight

An Auckland man on board the deadly flight spoke from his Bangkok hospital bed last week after he broke his neck and back.

Philip Whitehead said there was no time to get his seat belt on when the turbulence hit and he woke up in a pool of blood.

Whitehead told Stuff his neck and back were broken during the ordeal.

He said he had no time to put his seat belt on after just returning from the bathroom.

“I woke up on the floor of the aisle of the plane with a severely lacerated head, broken neck, broken back, cracked sternum, and a damaged lung.”

Following the diversion to Bangkok, Whitehead was immediately rushed to surgery where he had two titanium plates, each 15cm long, inserted into his back to fuse his spine.

It will take weeks or months for Whitehead to return home after his two-and-a-half-week trip to England to see his daughter.

Whitehead is a self-employed luthier, which means he restores and makes violins. He said he wanted to get “back to his normal as quickly as possible”.

Whitehead told Stuff he was receiving intensive physiotherapy and recovering in a five-star, private hospital room, with a personal helper at his bedside 24/7.

His medical costs were being paid for by the airline and he was receiving regular visits from his wife’s family who are from Thailand.

Kiwi passenger requires 31 stitches for flight injuries

The family of one New Zealand man who needed 31 stitches described the turbulence and the moment he was thrown from his seat to 1News. He said the turbulence was “violent shaking for 30 seconds and then a massive drop”.

“It was terrifying,” the man’s wife, who was travelling with him, said.

Photographs of the man’s injuries showed the back of his ear had been sliced apart and bruising on his face.

Another photograph showed where the man had slammed into the interior of the aircraft and left a dent. It was blood-stained.

The man was been discharged from hospital. He received 31 stitches and an X-ray showed his neck had been strained. He and his wife were still in Bangkok.

