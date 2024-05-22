A British man died and several passengers were left injured after a Singapore Airlines flight from London dropped suddenly.

A New Zealand man injured onboard a Singapore Airlines flight hit by severe turbulence has 31 stitches after his ear was sliced apart and his head was bruised when he flew from his seat.

He was one of two Kiwis hospitalised after the ordeal on Flight SQ321. There were 23 New Zealanders onboard, the airline said.

Singapore Airlines confirmed that a British man had died and its chief executive extended his condolences to the man’s family. The airline said there were “multiple” injuries on the flight.

The family of the New Zealand man who was hospitalised told 1News about how he had described the turbulence and the moment he was thrown from his seat. He said the turbulence was “violent shaking for 30 seconds and then a massive drop”, 1News said.

“It was terrifying,” the man’s wife, who was travelling with him, said.

Photographs of the man’s injuries showed the back of his ear had been sliced apart and bruising on his face, 1News said.

Another photograph showed where the man had slammed into and left a dent. It was blood-stained.

The man has been discharged from hospital, 1News said. He got 31 stitches and an X-ray showed his neck had been strained. He and his wife were still in Bangkok, 1News said.

Aftermath of Singapore Airlines flight 321 from London to Singapore which had to divert to Bangkok due to severe turbulence. One death passenger and several injured. Blood everywhere, destroyed cabin. #singaporeairlines #sq321 pic.twitter.com/C2FgrVt9yv — Josh Cahill (@gotravelyourway) May 21, 2024

21/05/2024 - LONDON - Local tv images after one person has died and several others injured on a Singapore Airlines flight SQ321. One person has died and several others injured on a Singapore Airlines flight from London that was hit by severe turbulence. The Singapore-boundwas diverted to Bangkok and landed at 15:45 local (08:45 GMT). Flight tracking data suggests the airliner dropped 6,000 feet (2,000m) in a matter of minutes after crossing the Bay of Bengal. Flight SQ 321 was carrying a total of 211 passengers and 18 crew, the airline said in a statement. PICTURE: BBC/UNPIXS 21/05/2024 picture supplied credit: UNPIXS $150 per picure print and online use Picture Desk<pics.universalnews@googlemail.com>

The Singapore Airlines Boeing 777, which departed from London’s Heathrow Airport for Singapore with 211 passengers and 18 crew members aboard, was diverted and landed in stormy weather in Bangkok.

An earlier statement from the airline posted on social media listed the nationalities of those on board as follows: 56 from Australia, 23 from New Zealand, two from Canada, one from Germany, three from India, two from Indonesia, one from Iceland, four from Ireland, one from Israel, 16 from Malaysia, two from Myanmar, five from the Philippines, 41 from Singapore, one from South Korea, two from Spain, 47 from the United Kingdom and four from the United States.

A later statement from the airline said 131 passengers had been flown to Singapore on a relief flight, while another 79 passengers and six crew remembers remained in Bangkok.

Singapore Airlines chief executive Goh Choon Phong said: “On behalf of Singapore Airlines, I would like to express my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased passenger”.

“We also deeply apologise for the trauma experienced by all passengers and crew members on this flight. We are providing all possible assistance and support to them, along with their families and loved ones, during this difficult time. The wellbeing of our passengers and staff is our utmost priority.”

British passenger Andrew Davies told Sky News the seatbelt sign was illuminated but crew members didn’t have time to take their seats.

“Every single cabin crew person I saw was injured in some way or another, maybe with a gash on their head,” Davies said. “One had a bad back, who was in obvious pain.”

Dzafran Azmir, a 28-year-old student on the flight, told ABC News: “Some people hit their heads on the baggage cabins overhead and dented it. They hit the places where lights and masks are and broke straight through it.”

Geoffery Ralph Kitchen, 73, was named as the British man who died. He was believed to have suffered a heart attack. According to the UK’s Daily Telegraph, Kitchen was travelling with his wife of more than 50 years, Linda. She was in hospital.



